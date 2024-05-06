Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life At The Worldwide Box Office (After 39 Days): Still Bleating Strong Globally, Defying 7th Weekend Odds!

Blessy’s directorial venture, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, has emerged as a box office success story. After 39 days in theatres, the film boasts an impressive collection worldwide. Let’s delve deeper into its domestic and international performance, considering its reported budget of 82 crore.

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has undeniably carved its niche at the box office. Its strong domestic performance and healthy overseas collection solidify its commercial viability. Whether the film continues to break records or settles comfortably at its current standing, one thing remains clear: Aadujeevitham has captured the hearts of audiences and established itself as a notable entry in Indian cinema.

In India, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has garnered strong audience support, amassing a net collection of 84.72 crore. This translates to a gross collection of 99.96 crore, indicating healthy profit margins for the film after accounting for taxes. The opening week saw collections exceeding 47 crore, setting the stage for a strong run. While the film’s pace slowed in subsequent weeks, 21.15 crore in Week 2, 10.2 crore in Week 3, 4.31 in Week 4, and 1.8 crore in Week 5, it maintained consistent collections, particularly during weekends. Needless to say, the film enjoyed a dedicated audience base drawn to its unique story and stellar performances.

Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has also found traction internationally, grossing a commendable 59 crore. The presence of Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and renowned Arab actors likely contributed to its appeal in certain overseas markets. While specific details about the film’s performance in individual countries are unavailable, it’s evident that the story transcended geographical boundaries. After completing 39 days of its theatrical run, the film’s worldwide gross total is 158.96 crores gross.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s Budget and Profitability:

Considering its reported budget of 82 crore, Aadujeevitham has already crossed the breakeven point and secured profitability. The film’s domestic net collection of 84.72 crore alone surpasses its production cost. The additional 59 crore from overseas markets further bolsters its financial success.

While Aadujeevitham has undoubtedly achieved commendable box office numbers, the question remains: can it reach even greater heights? Industry experts believe there’s still room for growth. The film’s positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim could continue to attract viewers in the coming weeks. However, with newer releases hitting theatres, Aadujeevitham might face increased competition.

