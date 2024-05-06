Dijo Jose Antony’s Malayalee From India has opened to a mixed bag at the box office. The film saw a slight jump on Sunday (Day 5). However, the film’s overall collections are not up to par. Read further to know Malayalee From India’s worldwide box office collections after five days.

Malayalee From India centres on Aalparambil Gopi (Nivin Pauly), a passionate but unemployed young man living in Kerala, India. Gopi spends his days campaigning for his political party and socializing with his friends. Unforeseen circumstances, possibly tied to a violent incident, force him to flee his hometown. The story takes a surprising turn as Gopi lands in an unexpected location, potentially Pakistan. This throws him into a new world, forcing him to adapt and likely confront his preconceived notions.

The movie starring Nivin Pauly managed to collect a total of 7.33 crore (8.64 crore gross total) in its first five days of release in India, which can be considered a decent but not earth-shattering start. Although the opening day managed to collect 2.9 crore, suggesting some initial buzz, the following weekdays witnessed a steep decline in the collections, indicating a struggle to retain the audience’s attention. However, the weekend did see a slight bump, with Sunday’s estimated collections reaching 1.18 crore.

Malayalee From India was reportedly made on a budget of 22 crore. Considering the film’s current domestic collection, it still has a way to go to recoup its investment and turn a profit. Malayalee From India needs to show strong growth over the next coming weeks to be considered a commercial success.

The positive is that the overseas collections of 3 crore provide a bit of a safety net. The film’s total worldwide haul of 11.64 crore in five days is encouraging, but sustained audience interest will be crucial.

Nivin Pauly’s star power is undeniable, but the film’s content and critical reception will ultimately determine its fate. With strong competition from other Indian films, Malayalee From India will need to find its niche and connect with audiences to achieve box office glory.

Beyond the box office performance, Malayalee From India has been making headlines for a different reason: plagiarism accusations.

Screenwriter Nishad Koya is accusing the film of plagiarism. Koya alleges that the movie’s storyline is too similar to his script, which was originally intended for a different project. Director Dijo Jose Antony and producer Listin Stephen deny the claims, stating they conceived the story independently. Koya maintains he informed them of the similarities beforehand, but they downplay his accusations. This controversy has garnered significant media attention and could potentially impact the film’s reputation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

