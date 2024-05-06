It has been a tough time for the Tamil Film Industry in general since the beginning of this year. Finally, it got a firm footing with the re-release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, and now the success has been followed by Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna’s Aranmanai 4.

Aranmanai 4 Day 3 Box Office Collection

The horror comedy that was released this week has done a phenomenal job in 3 days, coming very close to the 20 crore mark at the box office in India. On the third day, Sunday, May 5, the film has reportedly collected 7.5 crore in total.

Aranmanai opened at 4.65 crore on day 1 and took a jump of almost 44% on day 2, Saturday, bringing in 6.65 crore. A further jump on Sunday has helped the film bring a weekend of around 18.80 crore.

Aranmanai Worldwide Collection

The horror comedy led by Sundar C has registered a 2+ crore gross collection overseas, helping the film close the 22 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Fifth Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of 2024

Interestingly, within three days, Tamannaah Bhatia’s film became the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide. And it will come at the third position over the week, surpassing Ghilli re-release and Lal Salaam. Currently, it has pushed Siren out of the top 5 films.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil Films of 2024 worldwide.

1. Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

2. Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

3. Ghilli Re Release: 33+ crore*

4. Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

5. Aranmanai 4: 21+ crore*

About Aranmanai

Rated 7.3 on IMDb and helmed by Sundar C, the official synopsis of the film says, “After his sister’s suspicious death, a man decides to discover the hidden truth, setting off a chasm for chaos and terror.”

