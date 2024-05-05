Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has turned out to be a major disappointment at the worldwide box office. Currently, the film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run and it’s really shocking considering the fact that there are no major Bollywood releases in the upcoming weeks. It had all the chance to pull off a big score but at the end of the day, it’s all about the audience’s verdict.

Despite having a mass-friendly genre, the film failed to create the expected level of hype around itself. Initially, it was supposed to release on 10th April but later, the magnum opus was pushed to 11th April. This move did help a bit otherwise the opening could have been much lower than 15 crores in India. The Eid holiday attracted some crowd, but still, the overall number was far below expectations. Also, as the audience feedback was not good, the film found it difficult to sustain further.

Coming to the latest update, till yesterday (4th Saturday), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan completed 24 days in theatres. In this theatrical journey, the film has earned just 63.30 crores at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross Indian collection stands at 74.69 crores.

Speaking about the overseas market, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did well initially in UAE-GCC territories but when it comes to the overall collection, it’s way below expectations. So far, only 34 crores gross has been accumulated. Combining this with the Indian gross, the total worldwide box office collection stands at 108.60 crores gross.

From here, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will add negligible numbers to the total and as the overseas run is at a stagnant level now, it seems that even the mark of 115 crores gross mark will be difficult to touch.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

