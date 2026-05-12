Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, a reimagining of the Mummy franchise, will complete four weeks in theaters coming Friday. After its release, the supernatural horror film received a modest 47% critics’ score but a much stronger 74% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The positive response from moviegoers has also translated into solid box-office performance.

With a current worldwide haul of $86.2 million, it ranks as the third-highest-grossing horror film of 2026 so far, behind Sam Raimi’s Send Help ($94 million) and Scream 7 ($207.9 million). Since The Mummy is now in the later stages of its theatrical run, outgrossing Send Help to become 2026’s No. 2 horror film remains to be seen.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $28.7 million

International: $57.5 million

Worldwide: $86.2 million

Can It Reach $100 Million Worldwide?

To reach the $100 million worldwide mark, it needs to add another $13.8 million to its global tally. At this stage of its theatrical run and with tough competition from other releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, and Mortal Kombat II, surpassing the $100 million target seems challenging as of now.

How Far From The $40 Million Profit Milestone?

The Mummy was made on an estimated budget of $22 million. This means it needed to earn $55 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. So, it has already generated a box-office surplus of $31.2 million and needs to earn another $8.8 million worldwide to reach the $40 million box-office profit figure.

Until the film launches on various digital platforms, it can still capitalize on its exclusive theatrical run to reduce this gap. However, with several films competing at the box office, reaching the $40 million profit mark won’t be an easy target to hit. That said, the final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, shocking the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Hokum North America Box Office: Almost On Par With The Bride! & Closing In On Low-Budget Horror Film Undertone’s Domestic Earnings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News