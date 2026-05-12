The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway, is one of the top mega hits currently running in theaters. The original movie is considered one of the breakthroughs of Anne Hathaway’s career, and the sequel has also surpassed its predecessor this weekend. With that, the comedy sequel enters Anne’s all-time top 5 worldwide grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the worldwide box office

According to the latest data, the Meryl Streep starrer collected $41.6 million on its second three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It maintained its #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings despite a new release – Mortal Kombat II. It declined by 45.8% from last weekend when it was released. After 10 days, the film’s domestic total has reached $143.4 million.

Internationally, the film recorded higher collections than initially reported, which means it is even closer to the $500 million milestone. The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $77.2 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office with a decline of 50.8% from its opening weekend. It hit the $289.8 million over 53 markets at the overseas box office. In line with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection reached $433.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $143.4 million

International – $289.8 million

Worldwide – $433.2 million

Breaks into Anne Hathaway’s top 5 global grossers

According to a report by MovieWeb, The Devil Wears Prada was the 5th-highest-grossing movie in Anne Hathaway’s filmography. It collected $326.6 million worldwide in its lifetime. The sequel has not only surpassed the original’s global total but also broken into Anne Hathaway’s global top 5 grossers. The biggest hit in Anne Hathaway’s filmography is Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight Rises, where Anne played the role of Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Anne Hathaway worldwide.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – $1.08 billion Alice in Wonderland (2010) – $1.02 billion Interstellar (2014) – $774.6 million Les Misérables (2012) – $442.7 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $433.2 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will soon surpass Les Misérables’ global haul and climb the rankings. To break into the top 3, it would have to surpass Interstellar’s $774.6 million global haul. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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