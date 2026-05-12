Mortal Kombat II’s weekend actuals were lower than initially reported, yet it is the franchise’s biggest opening weekend. The film has already surpassed Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’s worldwide haul to become the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise. The film has crossed $50 million worldwide in its opening weekend and will soon surpass another installment in the franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

The film failed to take the top spot at the domestic box office. It has also suffered against Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the overseas box office. The R-rated sequel has landed with strong numbers, and with that, it has begun its theatrical journey. Fans were excited about Karl Urban’s inclusion.

How much has the film collected at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mortal Kombat II collected $38.5 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend. It opened in 3,503 theaters in North America, but despite The Devil Wears Prada 2‘s dominance even in its second weekend, the Karl Urban starrer failed to land at #1. The movie has collected $21.5 million overseas. In addition to the domestic collection, the worldwide total for the video game adaptation is $60.0 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $38.5 million

International – $21.5 million

Worldwide – $60.0 million

Surpasses Mortal Kombat: Annihilation as the 3rd highest-grossing film in the franchise

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is the second installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise and the sequel to the 1995 film. The movie grossed $51.4 million worldwide. Mortal Kombat II has surpassed the global haul of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation in its opening weekend alone. The film has thus emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing installment in the franchise. It is expected to surpass Mortal Kombat’s $84.4 million global haul.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Mortal Kombat movies

Mortal Kombat (1995) – $122.2 million Mortal Kombat (2021) – $84.4 million Mortal Kombat II – $60.0 million Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) – $51.4 million

What is the latest sequel about?

The film follows Johnny Cage, a martial arts actor who is recruited by the thunder god Raiden and Sonya Blade to join his fellow Earthrealm fighters in an interdimensional tournament against the Outworld warriors and stop the tyrannical emperor Shao Kahn with the help of Edenian princess Kitana. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

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