Mortal Kombat II opened with strong numbers at the box office in North America, but still wasn’t enough to beat The Devil Wears Prada 2’s second-weekend collections. The addition of Karl Urban must have added extra appeal to the film, and this has resulted in a franchise-best opening weekend in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mortal Kombat II’s opening weekend collections in North America

The Karl Urban starrer movie landed within the projections and scored a solid $40 million on its three-day weekend at the domestic box office. However, it failed to grab the #1 spot in the domestic rankings due to The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film challenged the Meryl Streep starrer for the top spot, but Mother’s Day, a fashion sequel, benefited at the box office even in its second weekend.

Three-day weekend collection breakdown of Mortal Kombat II

Friday, day 1 – $17 million

Saturday, day 2 – $13.5 million

Sunday, day 3 – $9.5 million

Total – $40.0 million

Biggest opening weekend in the franchise!

For the record, Mortal Kombat II crushed the entire opening weekend collection of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation on its opening day alone. The film has also surpassed the debuts of Mortal Kombat in 1995 and 2021. Both films collected an estimated $23.3 million on their opening weekends. It has also posted a record opening for fighting game adaptations at the domestic box office.

Global opening weekend update

Although the movie opened with strong domestic numbers, Mortal Kombat II underperformed overseas. The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Michael‘s much bigger appeal, destroyed the film’s debut at the international box office. It grossed just $23 million during its 5-day opening weekend across 71 international markets. Allied to the domestic debut collection, the film’s global debut collection is $63 million [via Box Office Mojo].

The Karl Urban starrer has registered a record for fighting game adaptations at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend. The martial arts fantasy film directed by Simon McQuaid follows Johnny Cage, a martial arts actor who is recruited by the thunder god Raiden and Sonya Blade to join his fellow Earthrealm fighters in an interdimensional tournament against the Outworld warriors and stop the tyrannical emperor Shao Kahn with the help of Edenian princess Kitana. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $40.0 million

International – $23.0 million

Worldwide – $63.0 million

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