Michael has emerged as the highest-grossing music biopic ever at the domestic box office. It has become one of the year’s top 5 highest-grossing films. To achieve the top 2 spots in the global grossers of the year, the Jaafar Jackson starrer must surpass the worldwide haul of Project Hail Mary. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The music biopic has grossed $37.9 million in its third weekend at the North American box office. Antoine Fuqua’s film dropped to #3 in the domestic rankings behind Mortal Kombat II, but the difference is very small. After 17 days, the movie has collected $241.9 million at the domestic box office. It will cross the $250 million mark at the North American box office very soon.

Inches closer to hitting the $600 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael has collected $339.1 million at the overseas box office so far, and the total is still counting. Allied to the $241.9 million domestic cume, the worldwide total for the music biopic has reached $581.02 million. It is around $20 million away from crossing the $600 million milestone worldwide. It is the all-time second-highest-grossing music biopic worldwide and aims to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody‘s global haul.

How much does Michael need to beat Project Hail Mary worldwide?

According to the report, Michael is on track to surpass the global haul of Project Hail Mary and become the 2nd-highest-grossing film of the year. Amazon MGM’s worldwide collection for Project Hail Mary stands at $656.3 million. It surpassed Pegasus 3 this weekend to become the second highest-grossing film of the year worldwide.

To beat Project Hail Mary and become the 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide, Michael will have to earn over $75 million more. Michael is tracking to earn around $1 billion worldwide, while Project Hail Mary is tracking to collect $700 million. Thus, the music biopic could emerge as the winner in this box-office battle and eventually become the 2nd-highest-grossing film of the year.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $940.9 million Project Hail Mary – $656.3 million Pegasus 3 – $649.9 million Michael – $581.0 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $431.8 million

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