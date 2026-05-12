In just over a week, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary will complete two months in U.S. theaters. It currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ score and 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even after over seven weeks in theaters, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed feature is demonstrating strong holds at the box office.

Domestic Performance

Despite 600 fewer North American theaters, Project Hail Mary recently added another $6.6 million domestically, registering an impressive 22.5% drop compared to the previous weekend. This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $328.3 million. At its current pace, it is tracking to finish its domestic run between $340 million and $350 million, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

And #ProjectHailMary did it again, with weekend Actuals higher at US #BoxOffice!#RyanGosling added STELLAR 6.6M on #2 BIGGEST 8th 3-day weekend EVER for MAR releases! Legs strong as ever: just -22.4% drop from last weekend, despite losing harsh -600 theatres on FRI & facing… pic.twitter.com/QaHFiAabf3 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) May 11, 2026

Worldwide Earnings & 2026 Rank

With a current global haul of $656.3 million, Project Hail Mary now ranks as the second-highest-grossing title of 2026, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($940.9 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. In the process, the Ryan Gosling starrer has already outgrossed The Martian’s $630.6 million worldwide total, according to Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $328.3 million

International: $328 million

Worldwide: $656.3 million

However, despite already surpassing The Martian’s global earnings by $25.7 million, has Project Hail Mary managed to outperform the Matt Damon starrer in terms of box office profit over theatrical break-even? If not, how much more does it need to earn worldwide to surpass that target?

Project Hail Mary Vs. The Martian—Box Office Profit Comparison

Since Project Hail Mary was made on a $200 million budget, it needed to earn $500 million at the global box office to break even, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that the film has already generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $156.3 million.

In comparison, The Martian was made on a budget of $108 million and earned $630.6 million worldwide, implying a $270 million break-even point, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that the 2015 film generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $360.6 million.

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures and calculations, Project Hail Mary still needs to earn around $204.3 million more worldwide to match the box office surplus generated by The Martian. Given the current stage in its theatrical run and the film’s digital launch expected soon, achieving that target seems unlikely now. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot of Project Hail Mary

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

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