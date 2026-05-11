Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, is edging closer to the end of its theatrical run. The film still has a stronghold at the box office. It has amassed over $650 million at the worldwide box office and, with that, surpassed the global haul of Pegasus 3 to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year. Keep scrolling for more.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The Ryan Gosling starrer movie has collected solid numbers again this weekend. It raked in $6.1 million on its 8th three-day weekend in North America, the second-largest 8th weekend ever for March releases. The film dropped 28.4% from last weekend at the domestic box office, despite losing 600 theaters on Friday and the addition of new releases. The film has reached $327.8 million in North America in 52 days.

Crosses $650 million milestone worldwide

Based on the latest numbers, Project Hail Mary collected $3.8 million on its 8th weekend at the international box office. The film declined 48.6% internationally from last weekend, despite losing all premium large-format screens. Internationally, the film has grossed $328 million across 83 markets. Allied to the $327.8 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection crossed the $650 million mark in its 8th weekend. The global total for the film stands at $655.8 million. It is tracking to earn between $670 million and $700 million during its worldwide run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $327.8 million

International – $328.0 million

Worldwide – $655.8 million

Emerges as the 2nd highest-grossing film of the year!

Project Hail Mary has surpassed Pegasus 3 at the worldwide box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year. For the unversed, Pegasus 3 is a Chinese sports comedy film and the third installment in the Pegasus film franchise. Pegasus 3 was the second-highest-grossing film worldwide, earning an estimated $649.9 million. The Ryan Gosling starrer has surpassed the global total of Pegasus 3, with its $655.8 million [via Box Office Mojo] global gross in its 8th weekend, to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year. It is only behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $941.2 million global haul.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $941.2 million Project Hail Mary – $655.8 million Pegasus 3 – $649.9 million Michael – $577.4 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $433.2 million

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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