NTRNeel is among the biggest films everyone is looking forward to. Bringing together two of the biggest forces in the industry, Man of the Masses NTR and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, this is certainly a massive film that is set to redefine entertainment on the big screens.

Amid the rising excitement, audiences are now set to witness a mega update from the film, with the first glimpse arriving on the special occasion of NTR’s birthday.

NTRNeel Glimpse Announcement

NTR’s birthday celebrations are going to be even more special this year, as the official first glimpse from the world of NTRNeel is all set to be unveiled on 19 May 2026 at midnight. While NTR celebrates his birthday on 20 May, this indeed comes as a massive surprise for his fans, who are excited to witness him in a never-before-seen avatar in the film.

Prashanth Neel & NTR’s Massive Collaboration Fuels Buzz

The film has already generated tremendous buzz since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting every update. With two such powerhouse names coming together, NTRNeel is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films, and audiences can’t wait to see what this mega collaboration delivers on the big screen.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, NTRNeel will star NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

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