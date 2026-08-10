Anne Hathaway, The End Of Oak Street (Photo Credit: YouTube)

As The End of Oak Street gears up for its theatrical release this week, the film’s cast and crew came together for its Los Angeles premiere. Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway joined her co-stars and the team behind the film for the special occasion, looking extremely radiant and all set for her 4th fantastic movie in the theatres this year.

Looking back on her experience working on the film, Hathaway opened up about the unique bond shared by the cast, describing it as a first-of-its-kind experience for her and revealing how the intense process of running, screaming, and being chased by imaginary dinosaurs brought the ensemble even closer together.

(Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Anne Hathaway On The End of Oak Street’s Unique Cast Bond

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere, Hathaway shared, “There’s a lot going on. I’m having a lot of fun. Thankfully, you know, two of the movies have done unbelievably well, and one movie was very well respected. And now we’ve got this one, which is just so much fun. And it’s such a great time at the movies. It’s a family horror movie, which I’ve never had the opportunity to be a part of. So, I’m excited. We had a very, very real bond on this movie. You know how it’s hot right now? It was hot like this there. And we were running and screaming and being chased by imaginary dinosaurs. And when you’re doing work like that, you just hope the people you’re doing it with make you laugh. And they were all the sweetest people, best sense of humor. Everybody took care of everybody else. I remember looking up and being like, we need some electrolytes. And Maisy was like, maybe. The point where we all just looked out for each other!”

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End Of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker.

(Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino, and costume designer Erin Benach.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures Production, and A David Robert Mitchell Film. The End Of Oak Street will be released only in cinemas on August 14, 2026. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX.

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