Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Curry Barker’s Film Could Beat Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Curry Barker’s Obsession is truly one of the biggest sleeper hits of this year. The horror movie is competing with Toy Story 5, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the overseas box office, yet it is trying its best to move towards the half-billion milestone worldwide. The film made news with its spectacular performance and is still holding strong. Therefore, the movie could also surpass the Steven Spielberg-helmed horror thriller, Jaws, hailed as the OG summer blockbuster. Scroll below for the numbers.

The Curry Barker movie is available on digital platforms, and, like all big-budget studio releases, it has been losing screens in North America. Horror fans loved the film, and it was not only a box office success but also received strong reviews from critics. Inde Navarrette, who plays Nikki in the movie, is widely appreciated. There is still some more juice left in it, and it can achieve one last milestone worldwide.

Obsession is edging closer to the $500 million milestone worldwide

Obsession collected $200k at the box office in North America in its 13th weekend. It has a decent hold at the domestic box office, dropping 60.3% from last weekend despite playing in only 186 locations. The Curry Barker movie might end its domestic run next weekend, but its domestic total currently stands at $263.3 million. Overseas, the fans still love it, and it added another $5.9 million to its international total. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the international total is $224.7 million, bringing the global cume to $488 million. It is inches away from the $500 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $263.3 million

International – $224.7 million

Worldwide – $488 million

Here’s how much it needs to beat the global haul of Jaws

Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is regarded as the original summer blockbuster. It is also the all-time highest-grossing horror movie worldwide. For the record, Jaws collected $495.2 million at the worldwide box office, including re-releases. Curry Barker‘s horror sensation is less than $10 million away from surpassing Steven Spielberg-helmed Jaws as the 4th-highest-grossing horror movie ever. There is still hope for Obsession, and it might even surpass Jaws as it’s one last worldwide lifetime.

Obsession by the popular YouTube sketch comedian Curru Barker was released on May 15.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Pixar Sequel Finally Dethrones Toy Story 4, Claims Franchise Crown & Climbs The All-Time Top 10 Animations List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News