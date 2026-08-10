Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Pixar Sequel Finally Dethrones Toy Story 4 (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Toy Story 5 shows its power again this weekend and surpasses the worldwide box office total of Toy Story 4. It has achieved two feats in its 8th weekend by beating its predecessor. The Toy Story franchise has a new king at the box office worldwide. It climbs further in the all-time top 10 animation list worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 at the North American box office

The Pixar animation did not lose its charm in North America as well. The movie collected $3.9 million in its 8th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It is still part of the domestic top 5 rankings. The movie dropped 42.1% from last weekend despite losing 375 theaters on Friday and facing two giants. The Pixar sequel has hit $470.4 million at the domestic box office.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

According to the updated numbers on Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has hit the $1.09 billion at the worldwide box office. The latest Toy Story movie collected $9.3 million in its 8th weekend overseas. With just a 35.9% drop from last weekend, it has hit $623.6 million in international cume across 52 markets. This shows how much the fans are still enjoying this animation worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $470.4 million

International – $623.6 million

Worldwide – $1.09 billion

Officially surpasses Toy Story 4 worldwide

Toy Story 5 had already surpassed the domestic haul of Toy Story 4 as the all-time highest-grossing Toy Story film at the domestic box office. It has now finally surpassed its predecessor’s global haul as well. On its 8th weekend, Toy Story 5 has surpassed the $1.07 billion global haul of Toy Story 4 to take the franchise crown.

Check out the global grosses of the Toy Story movies

Toy Story 5 (2026) — $1.09 billion Toy Story 4 (2019) — $1.07 billion Toy Story 3 (2010) — $1.06 billion Toy Story 2 (1999) — $497.4 million Toy Story (1995) — $401.2 million

Also, Toy Story 5 has emerged as the 9th-highest-grossing animated film worldwide, pushing Toy Story 3 out of the top 10. It is expected to earn $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion worldwide during its run, and thus has a chance of beating Incredibles 2’s $1.24 billion. However, to break into the top 5, it must beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which seems unlikely.

Check out the top 10 biggest animations ever worldwide

Ne Zha 2 — $2.26 billion Zootopia 2 — $1.87 billion Inside Out 2 — $1.70 billion Frozen II — $1.45 billion The Super Mario Bros. Movie — $1.36 billion Frozen — $1.28 billion Incredibles 2 — $1.24 billion Minions — $1.16 billion Toy Story 5 — $1.09 billion Toy Story 4 — $1.07 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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