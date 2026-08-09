Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Day 9 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Mamachya Govyala Jauya starring Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijeet Chavan has showcased good growth on the second Saturday. The second weekend boost benefited it well enough to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

137% jump on the second Saturday!

According to Sacnilk, Mamachya Govyala Jauya amassed 19 lakh on day 9. It witnessed a 137% jump compared to 8 lakh collected on the second Friday. The comedy film really needed the weekend boost, as the pace was gradually declining, amid competition from Bhootam Bhayyam.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 1.41 crore. Viju Mane’s directorial is reportedly made on a decent budget of 7 crore. The makers have only been able to recover 20% of the estimated investments so far. Entering the safe zone looks difficult for this 2026 comedy drama.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.14 crore

Day 8: 8 lakh

Day 9: 19 lakh

Total: 1.41 crore

Enters top 10 Marathi grossers of 2026

Mamachya Govyala Jauya has achieved a notable milestone at the box office. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen (1.29 crore) to become the 10th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Hopefully, today, it will also beat Tighee (1.64 crore)

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Deool Band 2 – 74.35 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 27.81 crore Tumbadchi Manjula – 16.47 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Ghabadkund – 7.41 crore Super Duperr – 3.44 crore Bhootam Bhayyam – 2.96 crore Tighee – 1.64 crore Mamachya Govyala Jauya – 1.41 crore

Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 1.41 crore

India gross: 1.66 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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