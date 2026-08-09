The Odyssey India Box Office Day 23 Update! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action drama The Odyssey continues to drive footfalls at the Indian box office. Although Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken over the maximum screens, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon’s film refuses to slow down. It is still chasing the lifetime of The Jungle Book. Scroll below for the day 23 update!

How much did it earn on the fourth Saturday?

According to estimates, The Odyssey added 4 crore more to its kitty on day 23 in India. It enjoyed a 67% jump compared to 2.40 crore collected on the fourth Friday. The pace is commendable, considering the local and international rivals.

The cumulative total in India reaches 161.41 crore net. Including taxes, the gros earnings stand at 190.47 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Day 22 – 2.40 crore

Day 23 – 4 crore

Total – 161.41 crore

Battle against The Jungle Book is on!

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson co-starrer has maintained a stable momentum so far, despite all obstacles. However, it is chasing the Indian lifetime of The Jungle Book (188 crore) to become the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time. There’s still a margin of 26.59 crore to cover. The target looks difficult, as it is already in its fourth week and major competition will arrive ahead of Independence Day, on August 14.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net collection):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 384.80 crore (10 days) Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 161.41 crore (23 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 23 Summary

Net collection: 161.41 crore

Gross collection: 190.47 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 10: History Created! Beats Avengers: Endgame – #2 Hollywood Grosser Of All Time!

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