Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Set To Beat Avatar: Fire And Ash ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its juggernaut run worldwide, surpassing Hollywood blockbusters almost every day. In China, it’s now inches away from beating the lifetime total of Avatar: Fire and Ash and breaking into the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID. The Spider-Man movie is already the top-grossing film of the year at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s collection in China after 11 days

Spider-Man 4 recorded another strong Saturday at the box office in China. It collected $11.9 million on its second Saturday, registering the 2nd-biggest second Saturday post-COVID. It has dropped by almost 57% from last Saturday’s box office in China. It played over 106k screenings in China and in 11 days, Brand New Day raked in $177.2 million at the box office.

Inches away from beating Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in 2025 and enjoyed a strong box-office run in China. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3 collected $178 million over its lifetime in China, securing the #5 spot among the post-COVID top 10 Hollywood grossers. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just $1 million away from surpassing James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash as the 5th-highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID.

More about the film’s box office performance in China

According to the report, the Spider-Man movie has already scored $2 million in pre-sales for today, its second Sunday. The film is playing over 99k screenings in China. Brand New Day is tracking to earn between $28 million and $30 million in its second weekend in China. It could thus cross the $200 million mark in China this weekend, or it could come this week.

The film follows a forgotten Peter Parker who lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change, and a powerful new enemy emerges. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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