Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Awarapan 2 is now less than a week away from its grand release. The expectations are huge for the Emraan Hashmi led sequel. The Bollywood action drama also marks a huge opportunity for Disha Patani to achieve new milestones among her highest openers. But Welcome To The Jungle is a huge roadblock on the way. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

A double-digit opening is confirmed!

The nostalgia factor will work very much in favor of Awarapan 2. The original Awarapan, released in 2007, gained cult-classic status over the years despite its poor box office performance. It is still widely remembered for Mohit Suri’s direction, the music, and, of course, the star performances. It is now to be seen whether the sequel recreates the magic on the big screen.

Vishesh Bhatt’s production will face a direct clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. It’s going to be an intense battle for footfalls. However, both films will also enjoy an added benefit as they’re arriving during the Independence Day weekend. Considering the pre-release hype and all other factors, Awarapan 2 is currently eyeing an 11-15 crore net opening on day 1.

Where will it stand among Disha Patani’s highest openers?

Disha Patani will easily beat Yodha, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns to score her 6th highest opening in Bollywood. However, she will likely miss entry into the top 5, as Welcome To The Jungle stands as an obstacle with its opening-day collection of 19.4 crore, which will likely stay out of reach.

Check out Disha Patani’s highest Bollywood openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bharat: 42.30 crore Baaghi 2: 25.10 crore Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 22.5 crore MS Dhoni: 21.30 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 19.4 crore Ek Villain Returns: 7.05 crore Malang: 6.71 crore Yodha: 4.25 crore

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