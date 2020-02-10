Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang released at the Box Office on Feb 7, 2020. The film took more than expected start but it was the trending in the weekend where it has slightly disappointed.

After a decent start, the Mohit Suri directed film showed a jump on Saturday. However, it was on Sunday that the film showed a flat graph. There was a minimal jump on a holiday like Sunday and that’s a sign to worry.

Let’s have a look at the Daily Breakdown of Malang:

Day 1: 6.71 crores

Day 2: 8.89 crores

Day 3: 9.76 crores

First Weekend: 25.36 crores

Note: The film is still running in theatres and the breakdown will be updated regularly. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

