Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Take You From One ‘Thrill’ To Another

Malang Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Elli Avrram

Director: Mohit Suri

What’s Good: Despite the beautiful looking locales of Goa, a bewitching Disha & ‘a perfect 10’, it’s the story that holds your attention

What’s Bad: Script’s accessibility to attain certain things makes some sequences predictable & a whole lot of spoilers are already out in the trailer

Loo Break: Only if you can get your eyes off either from Aditya or Disha

Watch or Not?: Even if you’re going for Disha’s hotness, just go because there’s much more to it

Revolving around the life of four pretty-much grey characters, the story involves a whole lot of revenge burdened with innumerable unintentionally funny ‘drug warnings’. Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur) – a bagpack tripper, Sara (Disha Patani) – in search of her Ikigai away from the Tigers, Michael (Kunal Kemmu) & Agashe (Anil Kapoor) – two shady officers cross each other’s path in Goa.

The story takes place in two timelines, one indicates the purpose of revenge & other designs the execution. We see Advait from a normal person escaping the routine life finding himself in Goa to someone filled with a vengeance on a killing spree. Now, what’s the purpose behind the same is what the story is all about.

Malang Movie Review: Script Analysis

This is by far Mohit Suri’s darkest attempt at establishing emotions laced with just the proper amount of thrills. Explaining it in two different timelines, it does a comforting job to register what’s what. Script speeds up things which majorly works in the favour of the film. Aseem Arora’s script maintains dual-shade characters for almost every actor & it is backed by exuberant performances.

My complaint with the script was its convenience. A lot of things happening look easy to believe & that weakens the bond you build with the characters. There are good twists but the convenience fades impact at some places. Also, Mohit had the first chance to show a ‘proper’ drug-trip (Rajkumar Hirani tried a mushy version of it in Sanju) but he fails to do so. There’s not a single time when he just takes you in Disha or Aditya’s head to feel the trip.

Malang Movie Review: Star Performance

Aditya Roy Kapur is intoxicating and not in a bad way. He just levels up as far as his acting is concerned and also from alcohol to drugs. I’ve always trusted him when it comes to emotional scenes, but in this one, he just strengthens my trust when it comes to being a badass. His robust physique is not the only thing showcasing the efforts he has put in the film. From subtle stubble to thick-beard, Aditya’s face is a perfect fit for the various beard-styles catalogue.

Disha Patani gets out of the shell and how? She has already got the looks working for her but this one’s special. She gets the scope to act & she does it pretty well. Still, a long way to go but she had to start somewhere.

It’s been years of seeing Anil Kapoor acting and if you think he’s exhausted with the kind of roles he’s choosing, you need to see this one. A druggie police officer who knows no rule – you can’t take anyone but Anil. He justifies the character apart from a few traits which make him ham.

Kunal Kemmu, the lost gem of Bollywood, fulfils mine appetite of wanting him back on screen. He gradually peels off the layers of his character, while exhibiting the depth he has got in his acting. Elli Avrram gets a character that is beautifully designed for her. Apart from her hippie looks, she understands the tonality of her character and never outdoes it.

Malang Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mohit Suri has always been ‘high’ on emotions and music, this time he takes it a notch higher with the thrilling factor. While getting to a point of purpose, he takes too many cinematic liberties which might pinch some. A good thing is, none of those pauses or slows down the narrative. I met a different Mohit this time as he merges his direction with sound-design very smoothly leaving a great impact. The ‘swish’ sound effects with camera movements worked really well for me.

This is the place where the film easily lost a .5 because out of all the songs just the title track clicks. A potentially good song Hum Phir Na Mile Kabhi is wrongly placed fading all the emotional connect I had with it before the film. All the songs are music-heavy but lack good lyrics. Raju Singh’s background score carries the thumping effect to go with the theme.

Malang Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Malang takes you from one ‘thrill’ to another without taking much time. The fast pace doesn’t miss anything important and manages to narrate an intriguing story without making you look at the watch.

Three and a half stars!

Malang Trailer

Malang releases on 7th February, 2020.

