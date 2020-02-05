SHOCKING! Ganesh Acharya Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Another Woman: "He Kissed My Neck, Cheeks..."

Ganesh Acharya left the entire Industry in shock after being accused of sexually harassing 33-year-old, Divya Kotian. Ganesh, who was earlier accused by Tanushree Dutta for being involved in the Tanushree Dutta case, has now been charged by a third woman of sexually abusing her and forcefully trying to kiss her!

In a shocking turn of events, yet another female has come out in the open about her horrific experience with the choreographer. The senior background dancer allegedly approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday alleging sexual abuse at the hands of Ganesh in 1990.

Revealing her ordeal to Mid-Day, the woman has said that she was molested by Ganesh when she was just 18 years. The lady has been quoted by the publication saying, “When I read about the FIR, I knew I had to speak up too. In 1990, I used to go to Sahiba hall in Andheri West where several masters take dance classes. Acharya used to assist Kamal masterji. One day, Acharya said it’s mandatory to learn Jive for auditions.”

The ordeal does not end there. The woman further opened up saying, “On the pretext of teaching me Jive, he kissed my neck and cheeks. When I resisted, he threw me on the bed and said he wanted to make love to me and marry me. I kept saying no but he kept moving his hands over my body. I was too terrified and told him I am on my period. He finally got off from me and said, ‘Kya yaar, mood kharab kar diya’.”

Well, this revelation has certainly left us shell shocked while we wait to hear from Ganesh on the matter in context.

