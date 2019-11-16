Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’ BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Ayushmann Khurrana has been riding high on the success of his movies that are being continuously received well by the audiences. Post Article 15 and Bala this year, the actor recently unveiled the poster of his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and we’re already loving it. But are the audiences too? Our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section will give clarity for the same.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s reception amongst the audience.

Talking about the poster, it features Ayushmann running away metaphorically from all the society’s usual perception as could be seen in the form where bride and grooms could be seen running in the background. Furthermore, a new release date has been unveiled as the movie gets preponed to 21st February, 2020.

Check out the poster below:

Previously, an announcement video was also released showcasing a super talented cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

After portraying a person with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a homosexual who will romance newbie Jitendra Kumar in Aanand L Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!