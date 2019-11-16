Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn Glimpses Us With Fierce Maratha Army & It’s Just 3 Days Away

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is making all the right noises and being amongst the most ambitious projects, Ajay is making sure to keep the buzz intact by treating fans with some new looks and posters at regular intervals.

Just a while ago, Ajay teased with another poster of Tanhaji as a reminder of trailer release on 19th November. In the poster, we can see the backshot of Ajay and him holding the saffron flag which is considered as a symbol of Maratha Swaraj (empire). The poster has “Swaraj Se Badhkar Kya?” and it just lifts your spirit up.

Ajay took to Twitter to share the poster and he wrote, “Swaraj se badhkar kya? #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. 4 DAYS TO TANHAJI TRAILER.”

The actor also unveiled a short clip which features the conflict between the mind and the might with a powerful voiceover.

Just a few days ago, the first look posters of Ajay and Saif too were unveiled on social media. It received a great response from netizens.

Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, an unsung warrior of Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will release on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently wished fellow superstar Ajay Devgn on completing 100 films in the industry.

SRK shared a picture of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming 100th film, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“, on Twitter.

“Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji,” Shah Rukh captioned

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!