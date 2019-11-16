Lata Mangeshkar’s Official Spokesperson Updates Her Fans On The Singer’s Health Condition, Says She Is Doing Good

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar is on her way to recovery after being hospitalised for viral chest congestion and is “doing good” on Saturday.

An official spokesperson said on Saturday: “Lata didi (Lata Mangeshkar) is doing good today.”

The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on Monday.

Since then, many fans and Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have been praying for her speedy recovery.

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmini Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film “Panipat“.

