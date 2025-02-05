Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi are two of the music legends of the music world, and they have sung several remarkable songs together. She was one of the first singers to take a stand about singers taking royalties from producers for their songs. It is still a testy matter, but Lata was already an established singer back then and thus had the confidence to slam Mohammed Rafi for mocking her. Rafi reportedly refused to sing with her, so to learn more details, stick to the end of the article.

Lata is considered one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time in India who received multiple honorific titles such as Queen of Melody, Nightingale of India, and Voice of the Millennium. Similarly, Rafi is renowned for his versatility and range of voice. He molded his voice to match the actor’s on-screen vibe. Both of them were and will always be great music legends.

According to News 18’s report, an old interview of Lata Mangeshkar was posted on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip, where she shared details of her feud with Mohammed Rafi when she took royalties from the producers. Rafi mocked the veteran songstress, but she was bold in her stance and gave it back to him royally. She could be heard saying, “Apne abhi mujhe maharani kaha.. main sach mein maharani hu. Apko yeh bolne ka zarurat nehi thi. Unhone kaha ‘main apke saath gayunga nehi’. Maine kaha ‘aap kyun takleef kar rahe hai? Main hee nehi gayungi aapke saath.’ I told music directors rafi saab ke saath gana nehi hai.”

In that video, she also spoke about royalties and said, “Main royalty le rahi thi toh mujhe lagta tha baki logo ko bhi mile. Imagine agar kal ko koi artist ka naam chala bhi jata hai, kam se kam royalty toh aati rahegi. Thori hee sahi.”

Lata Mangeshkar continued, “Isi baat pe main, Mukesh bhaiya aur Talat saab jhagda kiye karte the. Rafi saab ko kisine bhadkaya toh humara jhagda ho gaya. Main 3 saal tak unke saath gaya nehi.” Check out the throwback video here.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in 2022 at the age of 92. On the other hand, Mohammed Rafi died at the age of 55 in 1980, decades before the songstress left us.

