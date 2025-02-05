Disha Patani earned the label of national crush after debuting in 2016’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. People love watching her onscreen, especially her captivating smile and killer dance moves. However, the actress has a different opinion when she shared her opinion about when she sees her films. Scroll below for the deets.

Disha is a very hard-working actress who does not shy away from taking on risky projects. She made her Tamil debut last year with Suriya-led Kaguva, and she even called it her ‘lucky break.’ It was directed by Siva, and the story follows Francis Theodore, a bounty hunter in 2024, whose connection with a child is mysteriously connected to a fierce tribal warrior’s promise to a child in the year 1070.

Disha Patani is undoubtedly a stunner who mesmerizes us with her beauty through her social media posts. She looks equally exquisite on the screen, very pleasing to the eyes, and a hard-working performer. A few years back, in an interview with Sidharth Kannan via Hindustan Times, the actress was asked to share her opinion on how she looks at herself onscreen. She was asked, “There is a perception that Disha Patani is perfect. Be it in her looks or anything else. What do you think when you look at yourself?”

The actress said, “I don’t like watching myself. I can’t watch myself and I actually hate watching myself because mujhe kuch achha nahi lagta hai (I don’t like anything about it). Whenever I watch my films, half of the time I am like this only (closes her eyes with hands).”

For the unversed, Disha Patani made her movie debut with the Telugu movie Loafer in 2015. She became a sensation overnight after appearing in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer film. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was last seen in Kanguva and Kalki 2898 AD, released in 2024. Next, she will reportedly be seen in Akshay Kumar‘s Welcome To The Jungle.

