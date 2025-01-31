Over the past few years, Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll, as she has taken the female lead role in some of India’s biggest movies. She has recently starred in films like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Sita Ramam and is set to lead movies like Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thama. Adding to this, she is now reported to be the female lead for one of the biggest upcoming projects in the Indian film industry.

Gearing up for the release of Sikandar alongside Salman Khan, the actress is reportedly set to collaborate with the Bollywood megastar yet again. Buzz in the industry suggests that Rashmika has been cast as the leading lady in Atlee’s upcoming directorial venture starring Salman Khan. If true, this will mark their second consecutive film together, further cementing Rashmika’s rising stature in Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna Reported To Be In Salman Khan – Atlee’s Film

According to a report by Filmfare, Rashmika Mandanna has already signed on for Atlee’s next project, which features Salman Khan in the lead. A close industry source revealed, “Both Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shared an incredible working dynamic on the sets of Sikandar. Rashmika’s powerful screen presence and stellar performance in Pushpa 2 impressed both Salman and Atlee. That’s why the filmmakers have decided to cast her once again in their upcoming film.”

Atlee, known for his grand cinematic vision and blockbuster collaborations with top stars, had earlier hinted at an exciting cast for his next project. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he stated, “I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that’s true). But you are going to be really surprised. And I’m not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. The casting is on the edge, and it’s going to happen in a few weeks.” While he didn’t confirm any names, industry insiders believe Rashmika Mandanna’s name is now locked in for the project.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the possibility of seeing Salman and Rashmika together once again. While one user wrote “great news,” another labeled Rashmika and Salman a “powerhouse combo.” On the other hand, a few fans were also not very satisfied, as they were rooting for stars like Trisha Krishnan or Kareena Kapoor to lead the movie. Nonetheless, these reports are not yet confirmed, but fans can trust Atlee’s vision for his most ambitious project yet.

That’s great news 😀 — Digital Hunt 247 (@digitalhunt247) January 30, 2025

Niceee — TrishEra (@sabtumharahai) January 30, 2025

That’s great news 😀 — Digital Hunt 247 (@digitalhunt247) January 30, 2025

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan’s 6 Month Long Shoot, Tentative Release Window & All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News