Salman Khan is 59, yet the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. He’s had high-profile relationships with actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Sangeeta Bijlani. But his father, Salim Khan, reveals why those romances were short-lived. Scroll below for all the details!

One of the most searched questions is when Salman will get married. If the gossip mill is to be believed, he has been dating Iulia Vantur for some years now. Even during his recent birthday celebrations, she was flying to Jamnagar with his family members. But what is stopping him from tying the knot?

An old video of Salim Khan is going viral, addressing why Salman Khan is still single. He told Komal Nahata, “Salman ka pata nahi kya hai… Salman ki ek toh is wajah se bhi shaadi nahi hoti hai ki thoda sa contradiction bhi hai Salman ki thinking main (There is a contradiction in Salman’s thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married).”

It looks like Salman Khan is very conservative; at least, that is what his father, Salim Khan, hinted. The veteran film producer claimed that the Sikandar actor often gets attracted to the co-star he is working with. Since the environment is intimate, 90% of the time, it is his leading actresses that he draws towards.

Salim Khan continued, “Jab commitment ho jaata hai toh voh usko convert karne ki koshish karta hai, usme apni maa dhoondta hai. Voh toh possible nahi hai (After commitment, he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible).”

During the conversation, Salim also claimed that Salman Khan wants his wife to stay at home and leave her work, a factor that often repels his partners.

On the professional front, Salman Khan recently made a cameo in Baby John. He is now preparing for his 2025 Eid release, Sikandar.

