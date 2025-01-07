When Atlee’s Theri was being remade in Hindi, a blockbuster was predicted. But the reality turned out quite the opposite, as Baby John is nearing the end of its theatrical run on a very disappointing note. Check out the latest box office update after 13 days.

Baby John was released in theatres on December 25, 2024. The release coincided with Christmas, which was expected to boost the collections in a major way. Unfortunately, the early reviews were mixed with impacted the spot bookings, leading to an underwhelming opening. There are too many options in Indian theatres – Pushpa 2, Marco, Mufasa: The Lion King, among others. Hence, the masses have rejected Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer without a second thought.

Day 13 Box Office Update

On the second Monday, Kalees’ directorial made box office collection of 0.26 crore. It witnessed another big dip of 69% compared to 0.85 crores earned on Sunday. There is no scope for revival as there will be two more options starting this Friday – Game Changer and Fateh.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Baby John below:

Week 1: 36.40 crores * (9-day extended week)

* (9-day extended week) Weekend 2: 2.01 crores *

* Day 13: 0.26 crore

Total: 38.67 crores*

To end with huge losses!

Baby John is reportedly made on a staggering budget of 160 crores. So far, only 24.1% of the total cost has been recovered. Varun Dhawan & Keerthy Suresh starrer will conclude its lifetime run under the 40 crore range. This means the makers will end up with losses of over 120 crores, which is disappointing.

The film also has a cameo by Salman Khan, who is a strong crowd-puller. However, even the superstar mania couldn’t work for this action thriller.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 33: Fails To Defeat Stree 2 On 5th Monday, Loses The Weekend Battle Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News