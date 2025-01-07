Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is shining bright at the Indian box office again. The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer has left cine-goers nostalgic as they can celebrate the romantic comedy in theatres. It has also been re-released in the UK/ Ireland and has dominated Pushpa 2, Marco, and others in the opening weekend. Scroll below for the opening weekend update!

YJHD re-release in the UK/ Ireland

As per Comscore, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release has made box office collections of £29K (INR 31 lacs) in its opening weekend in the UK & Ireland. It returned to the theatres last Friday, January 3, 2024. It remained the number #1 choice of the audience last weekend, leaving Pushpa 2, Marco, and other South Asian titles.

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco earned £13K during the Jan 3-5 weekend, about INR 13.98 lacs. When compared, YJHD has made almost 123% higher earnings. On the other hand, Pushpa 2 raked in £12K (INR 12.90 lacs), which is even lower.

YJHD dominates but at #2

While Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani dominated most Indian releases, it remained behind Identity. The Malayalam action thriller film, released on January 2, knocked it out of the park in its opening weekend. Tovino Thomas and Trisha starrer minted £42K (INR 45.18 lacs) in the UK/ Ireland circuit.

Take a look at the box office collections of Indian biggies during the Jan 3-5 weekend in the UK/ Ireland circuit:

Identity: £42K (INR 45.18 lacs)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: £29K (INR 31 lacs)

Marco: £13K (INR 13.98 lacs)

Pushpa 2: £12K (INR 12.90 lacs)

Baby John: £11K (INR 11.83 lacs)

It is to be seen how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer fairs in the coming days. Game Changer and Fateh are arriving on January 10, 2024. So one can expect the tables to turn in unexpected ways.

