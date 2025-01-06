Tovino Thomas is all set to bring the first successful film of the year 2025, and his action thriller Identity stands at a total of 6.45 crore in four days in India. The film would reach the 10 crore mark soon.

Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, the film is winning accolades in the theaters and hopefully will continue the actor’s winning streak at the box office after last year’s two successes, Anweshippin Kandethum and Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Identity Box Office Collection Day 4

On the 4th day, Sunday, January 4, the film earned 1.7 crore at the box office which was a minimal jump at the box office from the previous day Saturday which brought 1.65 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the action-thriller film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.8 crore

Day 2: 1.3 crore

Day 3: 1.65 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Total: 6.45 crore

Identity Budget & Collection

The action thriller has been mounted on a modest budget of 12 crore, the film has recovered 54% of the budget. It still has to earn 5.45 crore to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone.

Will It Deliver 1st Hit Of 2025

In order to earn a hit tag, Identity, in total, needs to earn 24 crore at the box office. So, it still has to earn a massive 17.55 crore at the box office to become the first hit film of the year 2025. This number seems quite unachievable at this point, looking at the pace of the film, and it looks like the Indian Cinema has to wait a bit before it gets its first hit.

