2024 was a good year for the Malayalam film industry. Apart from quality cinema, we also saw some big money spinners coming from the industry. Now, carrying the momentum ahead, it seems Mollywood is set to get its first hit of 2025 at the Indian box office. The movie in the discussion is Identity, which has registered a good start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the Mollywood action thriller was released yesterday (January 2, 2025). It has opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying decent word-of-mouth so far. This positivity will definitely help the film to grow over the weekend, but as far as the opening is concerned, the film has set the stage for itself to move in the right direction.

As per Sacnilk, Identity registered a score of 1.80 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Out of this, 1.65 crores came from the original Malayalam version, and 15 lakh came from the Tamil-dubbed version.

The number doesn’t look big, but considering the controlled cost of below 20 crores, Identity could emerge as Mollywood’s first clean hit at the Indian box office in 2025. It is expected to show a significant jump today and tomorrow. However, it’ll face stiff competition from Marco, which is enjoying extraordinary word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, the film stars Tovino Thomas, Trisha, and Vinay Rai in key roles. It is bankrolled by Raju Malliath and Roy CJ. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is distributed by Sree Gokulam Movies.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Max Box Office Collection Day 9: Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Recovers 58% Of Its Budget In The Extended Opening Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News