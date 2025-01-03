Released on Christmas, Kichcha Sudeep‘s Max ended its 9-day extended opening week yesterday. Considering the festive mood of Christmas and New Year, the film was expected to fetch good numbers, but in reality, the numbers aren’t too encouraging. After a start close to 9 crores, it couldn’t even cross the 40 crore mark in the first 9 days. However, over 50% of the film’s budget has already been recovered. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the Kannada action thriller was released on December 25, 2024. It received mostly favorable reviews from critics. However, it couldn’t entirely be translated into footfalls. On the opening day, the film earned 8.70 crores but fell to 3.85 crores on day 2. On day 3, 4.70 crores came in, followed by 4.75 crores on day 4. On day 5, it earned another 5.65 crores, taking the 5-day extended opening weekend to 27.65 crores.

On the first Monday (day 6), Max earned 2.45 crores, followed by 2.25 crores and 4.25 crores on days 7 and 8, respectively. On the second Thursday (day 9), the film fell below the 2 crore mark and earned 1.35 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it wrapped up its 9-day extended opening week at 37.95 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office.

A score of 37.95 crores isn’t bad, but it’s also not up to the mark considering the film’s budget.

Reportedly, Max is made at a budget of 65 crores. Against this sum, it has already earned 37.95 crores, which equals 58.38% of the total budget. The film is currently in a wait-and-watch scenario, and the performance this weekend will determine whether it enters the safe zone.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Max:

Day 1- 8.70 crores

Day 2- 3.85 crores

Day 3- 4.70 crores

Day 4- 4.75 crores

Day 5- 5.65 crores

Day 6- 2.45 crores

Day 7- 2.25 crores

Day 8- 4.25 crores

Day 9- 1.35 crores

Total- 37.95 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

