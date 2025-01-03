Game Changer is just seven days away from hitting theatres, and Ram Charan fans are very excited. Though it has failed to create the required buzz among neutrals due to the festive season release, it is looking forward to a solid start at the Indian box office. With this biggie, the actor is aiming for a record opening for a Sankranti release, putting the record Mahesh Babu’s record in danger. Keep reading to know how the trailer has impacted the film’s day 1 collection!

The upcoming political action thriller marks Shankar’s debut collaboration with the RRR actor. It is locked for a grand release on January 10, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and Sunil in key roles. The film is in the news for several reasons, one of which is its grandeur, which can be clearly seen in the trailer.

After a long wait, the trailer of Game Changer was finally unveiled yesterday. Unfortunately, it has received mixed reviews from viewers. While the grandeur and some dialogues are being praised, the complexity of the trailer and over-the-top scenes are being criticized. This has dented the film’s potential to score among neutrals. However, among Ram Charan fans, the trailer is already a hit.

Backed by the festive season of Sankranti, Game Changer is aiming for a solid start at the Indian box office. Apart from the strong numbers of Telugu states, the film will also earn some moolah in Tamil Nadu due to Shankar’s name. Overall, the film aims to earn 42-47 crore net on day 1. With a powerful trailer, it could have aimed for a 50-crore opening.

For those who don’t know, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) clocked 45.70 crore on day 1, thus registering the biggest opening for a Sankranti release among Tollywood films. Now, with the Ram Charan starrer, it seems Mahesh Babu’s 5-year-old record is in danger.

