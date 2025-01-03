Yesterday, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) completed four weeks in theatres, and it has been a historic and unreal ride at ticket windows so far. Despite piracy and new releases, the film showed no signs of exhaustion. In fact, it has pulled off historic numbers at the Indian box office during the fourth week. It surpassed the numbers of Stree 2 to register the biggest week 4 in the history of Hindi cinema and is inches away from entering the 800 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 29 days!

The Pushpa sequel has achieved several historic feats each week. In the 8-day extended opening week, the film amassed an earth-shattering 433.50 crores. In the second week, it minted another 199 crores. It managed a superb hold in the third week and added another 107.75 crores. In the fourth week, too, the film displayed its strength and earned a whopping 57.95 crores.

Stree 2 did a business of 37.75 crores during the fourth week, and now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) crossed it to register the biggest week 4 in the history of Hindi cinema. Including this, the total at the Indian box office stands at an unbelievable 798.20 crore net at the end of 29 days. As we can see, the film is just 1.80 crores away from entering the 800 crore club, which will be accomplished comfortably today.

The cost of the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is valued at 200 crores. Against this value, it has earned 798.20 crores. If calculated, the film has made massive returns of 598.20 crores and needs just 1.80 crores from hitting the 600 crore mark.

Before this, no Hindi film has enjoyed box office returns of 600 crores. So, today, the Allu Arjun starrer will create history by becoming the first Hindi film to amass 600 crore returns. The previous best was Stree 2 with 567.50 crores.

Week-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 (Hindi):

Week 1 (8-day)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Week 4- 57.95 crores

Total- 798.20 crores

