The wait is over as after L2: Empuraan, superstar Mohanlal’s another anticipated Malayalam film for 2025, Thudarum was released with great fanfare in the theatres. As the movie was released today (April 25), inevitably many die-hard fans of the megastar flocked to the theatres to catch the early shows. Here is taking a look at what they have been saying about the film on X.

A fan praised the actor’s intense scenes in Thudarum and said, “Mohanlal makes a grand comeback as a performer in what may be his finest performance since Villain in 2017. While the first half’s family man reminds you of his fine work in Drishyam, he reserves his best in the 20 minutes post interval when he is unable to curb the turmoil Shanmugam is going through. The movie’s best scenes is when he just spends time in the bathroom to hide away his emotions from his wife and kids. It was good to see his confrontation scene with Farhaan Faasil in second half brought shades of his Adwaitham and Sadayam days. “

Another netizen added, “A well written story neatly sets up characters in the initial hour of the movie.. excellent performance from all specially Mohanlal & antagonist. Interval block. 2nd half was excellent with some good scenes and fresh screenplay. Liked those references.”

#Thudarum [#ABRatings – 4/5] – Above Average 1st half followed by an Excellent 2nd Half💥

– One man show from the man #Mohanlal, where he elevated the film to the next level with performance🌟👏

– Initial 45 Mins was slow. Picked up the phase after that & screenplay never slowed… pic.twitter.com/isCHlFV1VF — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 25, 2025

#Thudarum

The way the genre shifts into an extraordinary night in the life of an ordinary man,who lives in a small world of his own, consisting of his family and his beloved vehicle.The interval roars with the savagery of the forest and the beastly nature of man

Superb 1st Half🔥 pic.twitter.com/WYMJgfXUq6 — Cinecrak (@cinecrak_) April 25, 2025

#Thudarum (3.5/5)

A very solid emotional thriller movie🙂

First 30 mins is like family drama then movie shift into thriller

Lalettan performance was kidu 😭🔥

Overall one time watchable movie for me🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/TK9pBklR2Y — Anandhu Mon👀🖤 (@AnandhuMon1012) April 25, 2025

While a user said, “Thudarum is a blend of emotions, thrills. A superb feast for Mohanlal fans and admirers of good cinema.” While another fan praised the actor’s script selection process and said, “Superstar Mohanlal’s script selection process is on point with a solid screen presence. Director Tharun Moorthy’s screenplay and direction was out of the box.”

Another user was all praise for the actor and said, “One man show from Mohanlal wherein he elevated the film to the next level with his performance. Jakes Bejoy’s music was just bang on. Overall, a Drishyam kind of an emotional thriller.

Thudarum has been directed by Tharun Moorthy. Apart from Mohanlal, it also stars Shobana, Farhaan Faasil and Maniyanpilla Raju in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

