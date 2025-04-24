The latest terrorist attack in Pahalgam sent shock waves throughout the whole nation. People from all parts of the country wept at the deaths of innocent lives and protested the act with fury. Nevertheless, amidst all the communal outrage, some on social media also looked towards Muslim cinema personalities, who were blamed for having ties to Pakistan without evidence. One such target was Fauji actress Imanvi Esmail, a new artist appearing in Prabhas‘ eagerly awaited film Fauji.

Many social media users wrongly claimed Imanvi was Pakistani and even demanded that the filmmakers remove her from the project. After enduring a day of intense negativity, Imanvi took to Instagram to clear the air and offer her side of the story.

Imanvi Esmail Clears The Air: Not Pakistani, Just Indian-American

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Imanvi began by offering her condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. She condemned the violence as “heartbreaking” and expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. The actress then focused on the false rumors about her background. She bluntly stated that she was not a Pakistani and that her family had no relationship with the Pakistani army.

Expressing her frustration at the rumors, she pointed out that the false reports were disseminated by social media trolls and amplified by certain media outlets without confirming the accuracy of the stories before publishing. The actress then gave some insight into her own background. She explained that she was born in Los Angeles to Indian parents who legally immigrated to the United States and eventually became U.S. citizens.

Proficient in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English, Imanvi Esmail has always been drawn to Indian culture. The Fauji actress completed her education, followed her dreams, and pursued her passion for dance and acting. She is now doing what she had always dreamed of doing—working in the Indian film industry.

Her message was clear: she is a proud Indian-American and stands against any kind of hate or division. In her post, Imanvi Esmail stated that she felt art could be a means of uniting people, helping them to understand each other during painful, dark times associated with loss. She saw herself as an artist who brought people together rather than dividing them.

The Responsibility of Online Spaces

Imanvi Esmail’s experience highlights some important lessons for social media users about how the potential of misinformation can be devastating and that verifying facts is paramount before passing judgment. Rumors spread like wildfire on the Internet, causing very real consequences. Still, the Fauji star’s story teaches us to look at sensitive matters gently and empathetically.

