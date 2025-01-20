Prabhas is working with director Hanu Raghavapudi for the first time. This collaboration comes after the success of the film Sita Ramam. This project is now being made into a movie with a fresh and interesting concept. According to sources, the film is tentatively titled Fauji. It is a love story with Prabhas playing the role of a soldier, just like in Sita Ramam.

However, the time period, setting, and story are quite different from those in his previous film. The team is planning a new shooting schedule in the Madurai region. They are especially looking to film some scenes in Karaikudi. In particular, they want to capture key moments in Devipuram Agraharam, known for its traditional Brahmin culture.

Prabhas will be seen as a Brahmin boy in this movie. The shooting for this particular schedule will take over 20 days, though the exact dates have not yet been confirmed. This will be an important part of the film. The movie will feature Imanvi as the lead actress. The pairing of Prabhas and Imanvi has already generated a lot of excitement among fans. Movie buffs are eager to see how the new duo will perform on-screen.

The film has already created a lot of buzz and high expectations. The team is aiming for a release towards the end of the year, and fans are looking forward to more updates as the film progresses. Prabhas also has several movies lined up, apart from Fauji. His upcoming films include The Raja Saab, Salaar 2, and Spirit. His last release, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, was a massive success at the box office.

