Rama Rajamouli is an Indian costume designer and film stylist. She debuted with the 2001 film Student No: 1, directed by her husband, the most celebrated Telugu director SS Rajamouli. Rama is known for her work in the films Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), and RRR (2022).

She has also worked as an additional dialogue writer and has a connection with the TV industry. Rama entered the industry in 2001 as an actor by doing various small roles in the TV sitcom Amrutham, created and produced by her cousin Gangaraju Gunnam. She played a newsreader in Amrutham and appeared as a news presenter in one of the initial episodes of the show.

SS Rajamouli’s wife also appeared in another episode as a homemaker and shared screen space with the late artist Gundu Hanumantha Rao.

Amrutham is one of the most loved Telugu sitcoms ever. Its repeat value is unmatched. This sitcom is produced by Gunnam Gangaraju. The show marked the debut of Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar and filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti. Amrutham completed 20 years in November 2021. The show first premiered on November 18, 2001, and ran until 2007.

The initial cast of the show included Sivaji Raja (as Amrutham), Gundu Hanumantha Rao (as Anji), Sivashri Kanchi (as Appaji), Vasu Inturi (as Sarvam), and others in the lead roles. Except for Anji and Sarvam, the other cast members changed over time. While SS Rajamouli’s wife, Rama, played minor roles in the show, it marked the beginning of her career in the world of entertainment.

Besides Sivaji Raja, actor Naresh also played Amrutham for a few episodes before Harshavardhan stepped into his shoes, and he is remembered as an iconic character. Jhansi, Anita Chowdary, and Supraja also played Sanjeevi, aka Sanju (Amrutham’s wife). Sivannarayana gained massive popularity as Appaji in the show.

While SS Rajamouli’s wife, Rama, did not continue her acting career, she gained immense recognition for her work as a stylist. She won the Nandi Award for Best Costume Designer three times in her career.

