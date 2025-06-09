The simple answer to whether Vikram turned down an opportunity to work with SS Rajamouli is yes—he did, according to 123 Telugu. But the real question we should ask is: was it a wise decision?

Before diving into that, let’s look at what transpired. The makers of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s collaborative project, tentatively titled SSMB29, approached Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram to play a role, not as a cameo or a supporting character, But in a negative avatar.

However, Vikram, who currently plays protagonist roles in Tamil films, was reportedly not ready to take on a negative role at this stage in his career, so he declined the offer politely.

With Vikram Out, Who’s Next in Line?

Rumours about Vikram’s involvement in the project have been circulating online for a while. And if reports are to be believed, R. Madhavan has now been approached by the makers of SSMB29 as a replacement for Vikram.

But again, the lingering question remains: Was this a wise decision?

If you think about it objectively, it was not a wise decision because Vikram’s last few films, like Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, Thangalaan, Cobra, and others, have been flops. The only films that could be considered successful are from the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, but in those films, Vikram had comparatively less screen time. So, there is no doubt that he is currently at a low point in his career.

He is dedicated to his craft, unlike some other superstars in the industry, he can act, and he deserves success, but he is not currently successful.

On the other hand, Rajamouli, as a director, is delivering back-to-back blockbusters. Collaborating with him and having this project in Vikram’s portfolio could have been a significant boost for Vikram’s career.

The Example Set by Prithviraj

For example, Prithviraj Sukumaran, from the Malayalam film industry, is a superstar both as an actor and director, with several successful films. Yet, he regularly takes on negative or villain roles in films from other industries. Does that lower Prithviraj Sukumaran’s stardom? No, not at all. In fact, he is gaining wider exposure and better pan-Indian notoriety. Back home in Kerala, he is also becoming more popular.

Vikram could have benefited from a collaboration like this, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

