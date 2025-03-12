The much-awaited movie DSMB 29 starring Mahesh Babu and directed by S.S. Rajamouli, has been making headlines. The film recently went on floors and despite the secrecy around it, exciting details keep leaking.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who is said to be playing a crucial role in the film has shared some interesting photos recently.

Though the makers have not officially announced her role, Priyanka’s social media posts have fueled speculations. She recently shared pictures of her journey, including an aerial view of a flight and images of Odisha streets. Given that the film’s shoot is happening in Odisha, fans believe she has joined Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran for crucial scenes.

Rajamouli has promised that ‘SSMB 29’ will be a grand action-adventure film, similar to ‘Indiana Jones’. The film’s story is set against an African forest backdrop making it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Writer Vijayendra Prasad has hinted that the film will be a globe-trotting adventure which has only increased fans’ excitement.

Another big revelation from Gulte is that key scenes related to the sacred city of Kashi will be included in the movie. However, due to the heavy crowd in Kashi, the makers plan to recreate the city on a grand set in Hyderabad. Bollywood sources report that a huge budget is being allocated for this set to ensure authenticity.

Since ‘RRR’, expectations for Rajamouli’s next have skyrocketed. Every update on ‘SSMB 29’ is going viral showing the immense anticipation among fans. The film’s music is being composed by M.M. Keeravani and more details about the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

With Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Rajamouli’s master storytelling, ‘SSMB 29’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jatayu: Prabhas To Replace Vijay Deverakonda In Dil Raju’s Prestigious Project? Rumors Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News