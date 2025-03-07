The Hindu epic Mahabharata by Ved Vyasa holds immense cultural and historical significance in India. Over the years, it has been retold and adapted in various forms, inspiring countless works. One of the most famous adaptations is the 1988 TV series Mahabharat, which aired on Doordarshan.

In recent times, two prominent figures have expressed interest in bringing the epic to the screen: actor Aamir Khan and director S.S. Rajamouli. Each planned their own separate projects based on the epic.

For some time, S.S. Rajamouli expressed interest in creating a movie based on the Mahabharata but never actively pursued it. On the other hand, Aamir Khan had planned a grand adaptation with a massive budget of INR 1000 crore, but the project never took off, failing to make any concrete progress.

Now, a new name has emerged in director Lingusamy, who has been going through a dull phase in his career. According to M9 News, he has announced his ambitious Mahabharata project with an estimated budget of INR 700 crore. The film is planned as a two-part series, but production won’t begin immediately, as extensive pre-production work is required before shooting.

