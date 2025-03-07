Director Srikanth Odela has taken the film industry by surprise with his upcoming movie The Paradise. The film stars Nani in a completely new avatar and his look in the teaser made everyone surprised. Meanwhile, the film promises a unique storyline and boasts a massive budget. It is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026.

The recently released glimpse of the film has generated immense buzz. Nani’s braided hairstyle and hand tattoo have become major talking points. The tattoo, which features a cuss wor,d has sparked discussions, while his ponytail look has added to the intrigue.

Amidst this, Srikanth Odela recently opened up about the inspiration behind Nani’s hairstyle, sharing an emotional backstory. He revealed that during his childhood, his mother used to braid his hair and he continued this style until fifth grade. But, he did not disclose how this connects to the movie’s narrative, leaving fans even more curious.

Srikanth Odela has directed Nani past film Dasar as well, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead actress role. The film bagged super-hit talk and got good applause for Nani’s acting.

The excitement for The Paradise is growing rapidly. The film’s regular shoot is set to commence soon with actress Sonali Kulkarni playing a significant role. Sudhakar Cherukuri produces the film under the SLV Cinemas banner. The film’s music is being composed by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.

