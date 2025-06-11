After completing its one-month run in theatres, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer HIT 3 is now available for online streaming. After a smashing debut, the Telugu action thriller has made its place amongst the top 10 most-viewed Indian films of 2025 on Netflix. Scroll below for a detailed week 2 OTT verdict.

HIT 3 faces a 36% drop in viewership in the second week

HIT: The Third Case enjoyed a viewership of a massive 4.2 million in its debut week. In the second week, it has seen a 36% drop as it clocked 2.7 million views. Nani starrer has slipped from the #4 to the #6 position among the global top 10 non-English movies.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of HIT 3 views on Netflix:

Week 1: 4.2 million

Week 2: 2.7 million

Total: 6.9 million

HIT 3 dominates Retro!

Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial arrived in theatres on the same day as Suriya’s Retro. Interestingly, both films also made their way to Netflix around the same time.

Nani’s film has taken a huge lead against Retro, which has accumulated 4.6 million views in two weeks.

HIT 3 is now the 7th most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2025

Nani and Srinidhi Shetty’s film has surpassed biggies like Sikandar and Officer On Duty to become the 7th most-viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix.

The next target is to surpass The Diplomat (7.6 million) and Nadaaniyan (8.2 million) to mark its spot among the top 5.

Take a look at the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025:

Jewel Thief: 18.2 million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Pushpa 2: 9.4 million Deva: 8.7 million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 million The Diplomat: 7.6 million HIT 3: 6.9 million Sikandar: 6.7 million Court: State vs A Nobody: 6.5 million Officer On Duty: 5.7 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

