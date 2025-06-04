Salman Khan’s Sikandar has arrived on Netflix and is garnering good numbers. However, interestingly, Bhai’s arrival on Netflix took the 2nd spot in India in the weekly ranking, standing behind Nani’s HIT 3, which took the top spot!

Salman Khan Takes Top Spot Not In India But Pakistan & 8 Countries

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan‘s film is trending at the number 1 spot in nine countries on Netflix in the top 10 non-English films of the week – Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, UAE, Nigeria, & Mauritius! It is, however, roaring in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 27 countries.

Sikandar OTT Verdict

The film started streaming on Netflix on May 25. As per the weekly data by Netflix from May 26 to June 1, Sikandar garnered a viewership of 5.1 million on Netflix against 11.4 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, ruled by ‘A Widow’s Game’.

Third Best Debut Of 2025

Salman Khan’s action drama, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Agarwal, took third place on Netflix’s list of the top 10 debut week viewers for an Indian film. It stayed below Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 by a huge margin!

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release and took a spot in the top 10 films of that week globally.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million Sikandar: 5.1 Million HIT 3: 4.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Deva: 2.8 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Good Bad Ugly: 2.6 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict: With 12.5% Lesser Views Than Baba Bobby Deol’s Aashram S3, Pankaj Tripathi Misses #1 Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News