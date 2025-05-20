Tamannaah Bhatia’s supernatural thriller Odela 2 has managed to register a roaring debut this week on Prime Video after a disastrous performance in the theaters. The film earned 7.07 crore in its lifetime, incurring huge losses since it was mounted on a budget of 25 crore.

However, the supernatural thriller seems to have a promising run on the OTT platform. Interestingly, the first part of the franchise Odela Railway Station was a streaming original and garnered much love and attention.

Odela 2 OTT Verdict

While Odela 2 received a sad response from the audiences in the theaters, it managed to garner 3.8 million views in its debut week, taking the second spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of May 12 – May 18, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax.

Beats Veera Dheera Sooran!

Tamannaah Bhatia’s supernatural thriller surpassed the debut week numbers of the last Prime Video arrival, Veera Dheera Sooran. Starring Chiyaan Vikram, the Tamil film garnered a viewership of 3.2 million in its debut week!

What Is Odela 2 About?

Rated 5.7 on IMDb and streaming on Prime Video, the supernatural thriller starring Tamannaah Bhatia is directed by Ashok Teja. The official synopsis of the film says, “In a remote village, steeped in rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions, its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces.”

Where To Watch Odela Railway Station

The first part of the franchise is rated 5.4 on IMDb. Helmed by Ashok Teja, it is streaming on Aha. The official synopsis of the film says, “In A Village Called Odela, There Is A Ritual Of Killing In A Row. Who Is Behind This? How Did IPS Officer Anudeep Hit These?”

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

