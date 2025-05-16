Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, and Ridhi Dogra’s royal drama, Kull, witnessed an impressive jump in its viewership in its two-week run on JioHotstar! The web series, stands at a total viewership of 6 million in two weeks. Interestingly, the show might stay for another week in the top 5 trending list!

Amol Parashar this week witnessed a high with two of his shows on different platforms finding a spot in the top 5 list. Apart from the royal murder mystery, his rural drama on Prime Video, Gram Chikitsalay also found a spot in the top 5.

Kull OTT Verdict Week 2

Kull managed to garner 3.1 million views in the second week, taking the top spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of May 5 – May 11, 2025, estimated based on audience research by Ormax. In its debut week the show garnered a viewership of 2.9 million!

Will Nimrat Kaur’s Show Beat The Best?

The web series managed to garner 37.5% of the total views registered by the most-watched web series of 2025 on JioHotstar. It was Thukra Ke Mera Pyar that generated 16 million views in its lifetime and was the most watched web series of the platform in 2025.

Top 5 Web Series Of This Week (May 5 – May 11, 2025)

Kull was the second most-watched web series of the last week after You Season 5 in India. Meanwhile, it has taken the top spot this week, followed by Battleground, a reality show on MX Player, taking the second spot this week, The Royals at the third spot, followed by Gram Chikitsalay and Black, White and Gray at number 4 and 5.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode..

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jewel Thief OTT Verdict (Week 3): Saif Ali Khan Pushes Kareena Kapoor Khan Out Of Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Films Of 2023-25!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News