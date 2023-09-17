Actor Amol Parashar, who is currently shooting for his untitled project alongside actress Tanya Maniktala in Ahmedabad, has found himself in good spirits, with the movie finishing just in time for his upcoming birthday. However, Amol after the wrap-up, revealed that he has never been too attached to the idea of birthday celebrations.

Openly admitting his somewhat of an indifference to the idea of birthdays, Amol said: “Yes, I have never been too attached to the idea of birthdays and certainly not one to make a big fuss about it.”

However, he isn’t disdainful or resentful of the custom, as he still enjoys them. Adding to this, Amol Parashar said, “Of course, it’s a great excuse to try something new, take a break, or throw a party, and I try not to miss out on that excuse. I’ve spent quite a few past birthdays at work as well, and I love them as much.”

Currently juggling multiple commitments and a very tight and packed schedule, Amol Parashar has managed to carve out some time from his busy schedule for himself, just to relax and let go. Commenting on this, he said: “Thankfully, the shoot is ending at the right time, just before my birthday. So the timing has worked out beautifully!”

As such, the actor will be starting the year with a trip to Goa in January, 2024 with his college friends to have a bash, with Amol returning to the exotic location to celebrate his birthday, making it evident that Goa has become one of his favorite holiday destinations.

Talking about his love for the state, and how much he likes to vacation there, Amol Parashar said, “Goa is a great place for a mini vacation and also pretty convenient. It’s almost the default get away for many of us living in Mumbai. Over time, one becomes familiar with the place, and there are all kinds of things one can enjoy—great food, beaches, adventures, or just switching off and chilling; one can do as they feel like.”

“For me, Goa is all about indulging in a variety of delicious cuisines, among other things. I have a list of favorite places, and I keep gathering new recommendations from friends,” he added.

Apart from his untitled project, Amol Parashar is set to lead in the film ‘Nausikhiye,’ co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The film, directed by Santosh Singh, is poised to be a comedy-drama which revolves around two wedding crashers who inadvertently end up kidnapping a bride, triggering a wild goose-chase across the countryside.

