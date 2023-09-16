Anurag Kashyap is a man who never shies away from calling a spade a spade! Recently, in a conversation, he decided to talk about Kangana Ranaut yet again. However, the question was not directed to him. It was directed by the Haddi actor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who has worked with Kangana in the past.

As soon as Kangana’s name cropped up, there were hilarious laughs and sheepish digs when Zeeshan took over and admitted that Kangana indeed is one of the finest actors in this industry. Talking about his experience working with Kangana, the Raanjhana actor said, “There was a time when Kangana, as an actor, was superlative, when she did Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns”

The conversation which was hosted by Jist, suddenly saw Anurag Kashyap, re-iterating Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s statements with a strong affirmation. Talking about Kangana, “She is one of the finest actors. Kaam ko lekar bahut zyada sincere hai.”

However, Kashyap did not fail to admit that it is indeed very difficult to deal with Kangana Ranaut. He continued, “Baaki jo problems hain uske saath wo hain, wo alag cheez hain. Lekin uska talent aap usse chheen nahi sakte. Uske andar jo hai, as an actor, as a sincere creative person also. Wo ek sincerity hai. Wo cheen nahi sakte. Baaki haan, bahut mushkil hai deal karna.” (She is very sincere when it comes to work, there are other problems that she has. However, when it comes to her talent, nobody can snatch that away from her. What she has in herself, as an actor, as a sincere creative person also, nobody can take that away from her but yes, it is very difficult to deal with her.)

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut had a public fallout when the filmmaker revealed that Kangana rejected Saand Ki Aankh and then announced a film called Teju, on the same lines. Earlier in an interview with NDTV in 2020, the filmmaker claimed, “All her films have now become about herself.She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?”

Kangana Ranaut interestingly won accolades for her film Queen, which was produced by Anurag Kashyap’s production house Phantom Films. On the work front, Kangana is currently gearing up for her next film, Emergency, while Anurag Kashyap has recently directed Kennedy, which is getting appreciation in the festival circuit.

